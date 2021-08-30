Multiple rockets fired at Kabul airport

Kabul: Several rockets were fired at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, but were intercepted by a missile defense system. The rockets had been fired from a vehicle in north Kabul.

Earlier on Sunday, the US carried out a drone attack in the city. The US forces targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who was aiming to attack the airport. This was the second air strike by the US forces since a suicide bomber struck the airport on Thursday, killing 13 US soldiers and several civilians.

A Taliban spokesman confirmed Sunday’s incident, saying a car bomb destined for the airport had been destroyed — and that a possible second strike had hit a nearby house.