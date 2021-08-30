State government extends lockdown till September 15

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government extended the ongoing Covid 19- induced lockdown restrictions in the state till September 15. The decision was taken by a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat.

As per the new guidelines, all religious places will remain closed from Friday to Sunday. Entry to the beaches will be prohibited on Sundays. Schools will reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from September 1. Colleges in the state will also resume from this date. Hostels attached to educational institutions and those that are meant for working men and women have also been permitted to re-open from September 1st.

The state government also made a negative RT-PCR certificates taken 72 hours within the journey or two-dose fully vaccinated certificates mandatory for all passengers coming from Kerala.