State government issues Standard Operating Procedure for educational institutions

New Delhi: Delhi government issued a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for schools and colleges as they will be reopening from September 1. Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued the new guidelines to be followed. As per the new guidelines, students, teachers and other employees living in containment zones will not be allowed to come to schools and colleges.

‘Schools and colleges should prepare a timetable as per occupancy limit of classrooms following Covid norms. A maximum 50 per cent students per classroom may be called depending upon capacity. The seating arrangement should be done in such a way that seats are occupied in an alternate manner’, read the DDMA guidelines.

‘As the situation varies from school to school and college to college, the institutions may stagger the schedule to avoid crowding in classrooms and at main entrance or exit’, the DDMA said.

‘All schools and colleges are advised to ensure that a quarantine room is available for emergency use. Routine guest visits should be discouraged’, the DDMA guidelines said.

The Delhi government had on Friday announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions would reopen from September 1.