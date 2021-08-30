UP CM to visit Mathura, Vrindavan on the eve of Sri Krishna Janmashtami

Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will travel to Mathura and Vrindavan on Monday (August 30, 2021) for Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

As per reports, the UP CM is expected to arrive in Mathura around 3 PM. He will then proceed to Vrindavan to offer prayers to Lord Sri Krishna on the auspicious occasion of Janmasthami. The district administrations of Mathura and Vrindavan have prepared elaborate celebrations for the birth anniversary of Lord Sri Krishna and also to welcome the CM.

In the meantime, the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad is organizing a three-day event to add cultural fervor to the festival. As part of Sri Krishna Janmashtami preparations, all Mathura and Vrindavan entrance gates have been decorated in full. The entire road leading to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi has been decorated. In both holy towns, many platforms have been prepared for cultural performances. In addition to the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, the Mathura Municipal Corporation has also made elaborate preparations to ensure the success of the events.

Yogi Adityanath is likely to conclude his visit by visiting Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan after visiting Shri Krishna’s birthplace in Mathura.

Sri Krishna Janmashtami commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. As per the Hindu lunar calendar, Janmashtami occurs on the eighth day (Ashtami) of Krishna Paksha (waning phase) of the Bhadrapada month in August or September.

The festival is celebrated across the country, but Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh and particularly in Mathura and Vrindavan, observe it in a special way. On Janmashtami, many people observe a fast. When both Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi have passed, the fast is over. People visit temples to seek blessings from Lord Krishna. Hindu temples tell the famous tales of Lord Krishna’s birth on this day, during which followers organize plays and dance events based on his life.