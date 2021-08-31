Emirates Airlines announces new travel rules

Dubai: Emirates Airlines announced new guidelines for tourists. The national air carrier of Dubai announced the new travel rules as UAE resumed issuing visit visas to Covid-vaccinated tourists.

As per the new guidelines, all passengers holding all types of visa and/or entry permits granted by authorities in the UAE can now travel to Dubai. The approved visa categories are: Employment, short or extended stay, visit, and newly issued residence visa. GDRFA or ICA approval is not required for tourists travelling to the UAE.

‘As per the current update, all UAE residents, newly issued residence or employment visas, short stay/long-stay visa, visit visa, visa on arrival will be accepted for travel to Dubai. Passengers traveling with a UAE Resident visa must have GDRFA or ICA approval’, said the airline on its website.

But passengers coming from Bangladesh, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Uganda, Vietnam, Zambia, Indonesia must submit a valid negative Covid19 PCR test certificate with a QR code issued within 48 hours of the time the sample was collected from an approved health facility. They must also submit a rapid PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure.