8 injured in drone attack on Saudi Airport

Riyadh: 8 people were injured in a drone attack in Saudi Arabia. The explosives laden drone hit the Abha airport in the country.

This is the second drone attack targeting Saudi in the last 24 hours. On Monday, Saudi forces destroyed two drones targeting Jazan and Najran. In February, another drone attack by the Houthis on Abha airport resulted in a civilian plane catching fire.

Houthi rebels supported by Iran were launching continuous attacks targeting Saudi Arabia using explosives-laden drones, missiles and booby-trapped boats.

A civil war between the government forces and Houthi rebels broke out in Yemen in 2014. The Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa during the civil war. Arab coalition forces interfered against the rebels. As per UN reports, until now more than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, were killed in the conflict.