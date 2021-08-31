Abu Dhabi released updated ‘Green List’ of destinations

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT- Abu Dhabi) has issued the updated ‘Green List’ of destinations. The new list will be effective from September 1. All passengers coming to Abu Dhabi form these regions will be exempted from mandatory quarantine. This list will be changed regularly based on global Covid-19 developments.

Also Read: UAE: Covid PCR test price cut to Dh50

Below is the full list of ‘green’ countries, regions and territories:

– Albania

– Armenia

– Australia

– Austria

– Bahrain

– Belgium

– Bhutan

– Brunei

– Bulgaria

– Canada

– China

– Comoros

– Croatia

– Cyprus

– Czech Republic

– Denmark

– Finland

– Germany

– Greece

– Hong Kong (SAR)

– Hungary

– Italy

– Japan

– Jordan

– Kuwait

– Kyrgyzstan

– Luxembourg

– Maldives

– Malta

– Mauritius

– Moldova

– Monaco

– Netherlands

– New Zealand

– Norway

– Oman

– Poland

– Portugal

– Qatar

– Republic of Ireland

– Romania

– San Marino

– Saudi Arabia

– Serbia

– Seychelles

– Singapore

– Slovakia

– Slovenia

– South Korea

– Sweden

– Switzerland

– Taiwan, Province of China

– Tajikistan

– Turkmenistan

– Ukraine

An updated Green List of countries, regions and territories from where individuals can directly enter Abu Dhabi emirate without the need to quarantine has been released, effective 1 September 2021. — ???? ?????? ???????? (@admediaoffice) August 31, 2021

Abu Dhabi has also released a travel corridor list. Fully vaccinated passengers coming from these four countries, who had received the second dose at least 28 days before travel will be exempted from mandatory quarantine.

Travel corridors:

– Bahrain

– Greece

– Serbia

– Seychelles