Air India to resume flight to Dubai from this city from Wednesday

Bhopal: The national air carrier of India, Air India will resume flight services to Dubai from Devi Ahilyabai International Airport in Indore from Wednesday, September 1. The flight operation was stopped in March 2020.

Airport authority informed that a programme will be organized to mark the occasion. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take part in the event virtually.

The flight will take off from Indore at 12.35 pm and will reach Dubai at 03.05 pm. From Dubai, the plane will take off every Wednesday at 04.05 pm and will reach Indore at 8.55 pm.