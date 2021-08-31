‘Ayodhya Ki Ramleela’ to have fully vaccinated artists this time, says BJP MP

New Delhi: According to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, the popular ‘Ayodhya Ki Ramleela’ to be staged in October in Uttar Pradesh will have fully vaccinated performers against the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that actors will not be allowed to appear in the Ramleela unless they have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. BJP MP from northeast Delhi will play the role of ‘Angad’ in the programme.

Doordarshan will broadcast the Ramleela live from October 6 to October 15. Subhash Malik, chairman of the Ramleela Committee, said that the video will also be made available on YouTube and other social media platforms.

The event will feature performances by well-known names from the film and television industries, such as Shakti Kapoor, Bindu Dara Singh, Asrani, Shahbaz Khan, Avtar Gill, Rakesh Bedi, among others. Malik said Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan will portray ‘Parsuram’, while Rahul Bucchar will play ‘Lord Rama’.

BJP MP for West Delhi and patron of Ramleela, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said over 16 crore people watched the Ramleela broadcast by Doordarshan last year and he hopes the number of viewers will be much higher this year.