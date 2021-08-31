DMK MLA’s son among 7 killed in Audi car crash in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: An Audi car with a VIP number plate drove around Bengaluru late last night with seven young individuals inside, none of whom were wearing seatbelts.

The Audi Q3 collided with a post and then flew over a footpath at 2.30 am, killing all seven people on board, including the son of a Tamil Nadu MLA. According to the authorities, the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle. A CCTV video shows the car smashing into the pole at Koramangala at great speed, sending the wheel flying off.

Six individuals died on the spot, including three ladies, while the seventh died later in the hospital. Karuna Sagar, the son of DMK MLA Y Prakash and his wife Bindu were among the group. They were all in their twenties and out for a late-night thrill adventure. The car was severely damaged, its front part mangled into pieces.