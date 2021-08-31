Jammu and Kashmir police arrests 4 over-ground workers of Lashkar-e-Taiba

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police arrested four over-ground workers (OGWs) affiliated with the Pakistan based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The arrested were identified as Mohd Saleem Khan, Sajad Ahmed Mir, Bilal Ahmad Sheikh and Naseer Ahmad Dar. They were arrested in connection with the grenade blast at Sarpanch Narinder Kour’s residence in Baramulla on August 8.

‘During the interrogation of both suspects, it came to fore that both the suspects are working as OGWs of LeT outfit and are working under the behest of one Pakistan-based handler of LeT and its offshoot TRF namely Ali Bhai’, the police said in a statement.

Police also recovered 2hand grenades and 100 grams of charas from the accused. A case under UAPA was filed against them.