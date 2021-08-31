Kerala cyanide killer Jolly’s second husband seeks divorce

Kozhikode: The second husband of Jolly Joseph, the main accused in the Koodathayi cyanide serial murders sought divorce from her. Jolly’s husband Shaju Zachariah filed divorce petition at a family court in Kozhikode. ‘Jolly has a very deadly mindset; therefore, I want a divorce’, said Shaju in the petition. Shaju married Jolly in 2017.

Jolly was arrested on 5 October 2019 for allegedly murdering six members of her family over a span of 14 years by giving them cyanide-laced food. The first in the family to die in 2002 was Jolly’s mother-in-law Annamma Thomas, a retired teacher. The next death was in 2008, Jolly’s father-in-law, Tom Thomas. In 2011, Jolly’s husband, Roy Thomas, died. This was followed by the death of Roy’s maternal uncle, Mathew Manjadiyil, in 2014. The same year, a two-year-old Alphine, daughter of Jolly’s present husband Shaju, died. Shaju is the son of Tom Thomas’s brother. In 2016, Shaju’s former wife Cily died.

Also Read: Police detains 17-year-old Afghan boy

Shaju is a witness in the case. Jolly and her two accomplices are at present in jail.