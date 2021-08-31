Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends at all-time high

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher for the second day in a row. BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended at an all-time high. All the 19 sector gauges compiled by the BSE ended higher. The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,625 shares ended lower while 1,570 closed higher on the BSE.

BSE Sensex settled at 57,552.39, higher by 1.16% or 662.23 points. NSE Nifty surged 201.20 points to settle at 17,132.20. In the month of August, the Sensex rallied as much as 9.44% and Nifty surged 8.88%.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever and HCL Technologies. The top losers in the market were Hindalco, Eicher Motors, Shree Cements, Indian Oil, , Asian Paints, Adani Ports.