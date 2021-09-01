32 college students test positive for Covid in Kolar

Bengaluru: K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s Health Minister, said on Tuesday that 32 students had been infected with Coronavirus at a college in the Kolar Gold Field and all of them were Kerala returnees.

Speaking to reporters in the district headquarters town of Chikkaballapura, he announced, ‘I will visit the college and take action against the college management. Covid-19 has been brought under control, from 700 to 800 cases per day from 50,000 cases per day. The government has worked hard to mitigate the pandemic.’

Karnataka’s government decided to reinstate offline classes for students from classes six to eight from September 6. K Sudhakar said schools could not be closed permanently and would have to reopen since children were lagging behind in their studies.

He said that the government has a dual responsibility of protecting children and securing their future. ‘Schools must follow Covid-19 guidelines. If positivity increases above 2 percent, then schools will be shut and management will be subjected to disciplinary action,’ warned the minister.

K Sudhakar said that the government does not want to restrict public gatherings or functions, but the safety of citizens must be considered. ‘We will lift restrictions at an appropriate time based on the suggestions of Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). CM will take a decision considering all the aspects,’ he added.