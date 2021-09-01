Veteran actress Saira Bhanu suffers heart attack, hospitalized

Mumbai: Veteran actress and wife of late Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu, was hospitalized at Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital because of severe health complications.

She complained about high blood pressure three days earlier, and later suffered a minor heart attack. The actress was then rushed to the hospital and has been moved to the ICU.

Read also: Police arrests bank manager from Kolkata in instant loan app cases

Recently, Saira Banu lost her husband Dilip Kumar. The legendary actor of Indian cinema passed away on July 7, 2021 at the age of 98. They were married for 54 years, and their love story sets an example for generations to come.