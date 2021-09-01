Dubai Flights: Emirates Airlines issues new advisory for passengers

Dubai: Emirates airline announced that passengers with newly-issued visas do not require an approval from General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) or Federal Authority for Identity & Citizenship (ICA). But passengers coming from 10 countries – Bangladesh, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Uganda, Vietnam, Zambia, Indonesia -need approval from these authorities.

Passengers coming from these 10 countries must submit a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code issued within 48 hours of the time the sample was collected from an approved health facility. They must also submit a rapid PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure.