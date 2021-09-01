Gang of six Asians jailed in Dubai for trafficking and forcing orphan girl into prostitution

Dubai: Six Asians were sentenced to jail in Dubai for illegally bringing in a 16-year-old orphan girl and forcing her into prostitution. Three of them shall be imprisoned for 10 years on charges of human trafficking, forging documents and abusing a minor, the Dubai Court of Appeals of ruled. Another man and a woman were handed a seven-year jail term while the sixth accused was sentenced to six months in prison

The teenager was illegally trafficked to Dubai, offering job, using forged documents. The girl was brutally raped by the defendants and was forced into prostitution for making money.

According to court records, The victim said that she met the fifth defendant in her own country. The woman, on the other hand, lured the girl to the UAE by offering her a job as a maid, when she came to know that the girl was an orphan.

Upon her arrival in the UAE, two members of the gang picked her up at the airport and the next thing she knew, she was already at a flat that was being run as a hub of prostitution, the victim informed the court. She also informed that she was sexually assaulted at the place by second defendant, causing her to collapse.

She kept crying and refused to work, but the women whom she met back home beat her up. “I was moved to another apartment where the fourth defendant lived. I was assaulted again, before I was transferred to a home of an Asian family, where I was made to work as a maid on an hourly basis.”

The victim said she spent two months with the family, but later found out that her salary was paid to the fourth accused. When she checked with the latter, he told her that she would not get any money, unless she agreed to work in prostitution.

A witness from the Dubai Police said: “As soon as we received the information about the prostitution den, a police team was formed, raided the apartment and arrested the accused.” The investigation revealed that the gang forced her to work in the hub for two months, until the police raided the flat.