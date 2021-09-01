Gurugram man rapes and kills 13-year-old, pressures family for cremation

Another violent rape and murder has occurred in Haryana’s Gurugram area in Delhi. A 13-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a relative of her landlord. According to police, the suspect identified as Praveen has been arrested and the landlord and his wife are being investigated for their roles in the crime.

As per reports, the accused made her father believe that his daughter died of illness and pressured him to perform her last rites. However, their neighbours intervened and halted the cremation, urging the deceased’s father to contact the police.

According to the victim’s post-mortem report, she was raped and received injuries on her face and private areas. Their landlord, who was ‘close’ to the family, pushed the victim’s father to send his daughter to Praveen’s residence in Gurugram for work, father said. ‘The landlord’s wife told me that her brother had a younger daughter and my daughter can play with her and stay with the family for some time. She took her on July 17,’ the report said quoting from the FIR.

The victim’s father received a call from his landlord on August 23 informing him that his daughter had died of food poisoning. Her body was taken to Delhi in a private ambulance by the accused Praveen, the landlord’s wife and two other people a few hours later.

The girl died of ‘asphyxia due to antemortem manual smothering,’ a post-mortem report says which is conducted at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. The report further added that the victim exhibited ‘positive indications of vaginal and anal sexual assault.’

All essential information of the case, including the PCR call made by the girl’s family, have been turned over to Gurugram Police. Following a complaint from the victim’s parents, Gurugram Police said that they have registered a murder and rape case against Praveen and his relatives.