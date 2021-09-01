Low-intensity earthquake hits UAE

Fujairah: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 1.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale was recorded in Dibba in Al Fujairah. National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in UAE announced this.

This is the second minor quake in just over two weeks. A minor earthquake measuring 2.2 on the Richter scale was recorded in Masafi on August 16. The UAE experiences minor quakes several times in a year.

‘Earthquakes have been happening in Dibba, Masafi, Khor Fakkan city, Oman Sea opposite Fujairah city and Kalba over the past 10 years. This is because of the movement of local fault in these areas. The tremors that usually strike the UAE are relatively minor with a magnitude of between 2 to 5 and have no big effect. People here don’t have to worry’, said Khamis Elshamsi, director of Seismology at the NCM.