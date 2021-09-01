New internet domain name launched by Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Government Support (DGS), represented by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA) has announced the domain suffix for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as .abudhabi, which aims for a new digital push. This domain name will be used to promote the emirate locally, regionally and internationally across tourism, culture and economy sectors.

The new domain name is accessible to all citizens, residents and employers, as well as for organizations interested in local business opportunities, events, festivals and fairs hosted annually by the emirate.

‘We are very pleased with our adoption of the ‘.abudhabi’ domain, which highlights the fact that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is proceeding with confidence and speed in the process of digital transformation, based on the ambitious vision of our wise leadership to build and shape the digital future of the emirate in a way that supports innovation, the application of digital solutions and effective initiatives that strengthen the economic environment in the capital’, said H.E. Dr. Mohamed Abdelhameed Al Askar, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Digital Authority.

Under the supervision and follow-up of the Higher Committee of Digital Government, the Department of Government Support represented by @AbuDhabiDigital has officially launched .abudhabi as Abu Dhabi emirate’s internet domain name pic.twitter.com/1dSYv4blMo — ???? ?????? ???????? (@admediaoffice) September 1, 2021

Till now, more than 550 names have been registered to the ‘.abudhabi’ domain. Residents can reserve a domain name by visiting www.nic.abudhabi and enter the domain name required in the dedicated field. After making sure it is available, follow the steps to gain approval.