Over 350 Taliban killed, 40 captured in ‘battle of Khavak’, claims Northern Alliance

Kabul: The Northern Alliance in Afghanistan claimed that it had killed more than 350 Taliban fighters and captured 40 in the clashes. The clashes reportedly took place in parts of Panjshir province, Jabal Saraj district of Parwan province, Khawak Panjshir and Andarb districts of Baghlan province. Taliban trying to capture the province is facing tough resistance from the National Resistance Front.

‘Hours ago, Taliban terrorists wanted through the Kotal-khawak attack in Panjshir but got into an NRF ambush. As a result, 41 Taliban killed, 20 captured and prisoned. As a commander, Hasib said: “We’ll let you enter the Valley, but not let out’, tweeted Northern Alliance.

2/2 with the attack of Taliban around 11:00PM on Tuesday night & is still ongoing. But the death toll 4m the conflict is unclear.Official sources from both sides haven’t yet spoken to media about clash.

Meanwhile,Taliban spokesman, said that Panjshir was under complete siege. — A?vaka – ?????? News Agency (@AsvakaNews) September 1, 2021

Meanwhile, a Taliban spokesperson said Panjshir was under complete siege. But the Northern alliance claimed the upper hand in Panjshir, saying, ‘The NRF got many new American vehicles, weapons and ammunitions as a trophy’.

Earlier on Monday also the Taliban tried to attack the province. As per Fahim Dashty, the spokesperson of Ahmad Massoud, the leader of Northern Alliance around 78Taliban fighters were killed on Monday.

So far from battle of Khavak last night, taliban has 350 casualties, more than 40 captured & prisoned. NRF got many new American vehicles, weapons & ammunitions as a trophy. Commanded Defense of Khavak,Commander Munib Amiri ??#AhmadMassoud #Taliban #Panjshir #secondresistance pic.twitter.com/nSlFN47xL2 — Northern Alliance ?? (@NA2NRF) September 1, 2021

The Northern Alliance led by Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Masood now controls the Panjshir Valley. It is the only province which is not under the control of Taliban. Hundreds of Taliban militants are fighting to capture the valley.

Now – Taliban trying to enter #Panjsher through #Gulbahar, but resistance forces hit them and there are casualties too. Taliban blocked the main road by container. clash is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Qb1xXZewte — Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) September 1, 2021