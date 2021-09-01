Passengers from 5 countries cannot travel to Dubai due to non-availability of PCR test facilities

Dubai: Passengers from five countries cannot travel to Dubai due to non-availability of PCR testing centers. As per Emirates Airlines, passengers from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Vietnam, Zambia and Indonesia are not able to travel to Dubai as there are no rapid PCR testing facilities at the airports.

‘For passengers travelling to Dubai as their final destination from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Vietnam, Zambia and Indonesia travel is currently not possible as there are no rapid PCR testing facilities at the airport’, said Emirates in its website.

Also Read: Dubai Flights: Emirates Airlines issues new advisory for passengers

However, all residents from the above five countries are allowed to travel to Dubai – according to the guidelines issued by Emirates – if they meet all the Covid-19 testing requirements.