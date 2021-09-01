Royal Enfield launches ‘Classic 350’: Know more about prices and features

Mumbai: India’s most popular two-wheeler company, Royal Enfield launched its ‘Classic 350’ on Wednesday, September 1. It will come in 5 variants and 11 colour options. The variants are the Redditch series, the Halcyon series, the Classic Signals, the Dark series and the Classic Chrome.

The new Classic 350 is powered with a 349cc, fuel-injected, air/oil cooled engine. The engine produces a power of 20.2 bhp at 6100 rpm and a torque of 27Nm at 4000rpm. The new bike is equipped with new Tripper navigation unit along with round TFT colour display, Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. All variants are equipped with dual-channel ABS and dual disc brakes, except the Redditch variant that has single channel ABS and disc brakes on the front.

Here are the price details of the 2021 Royal Enfield ‘Classic 350’ variants:

Redditch: Rs 1,84,374

Halcyon: Rs 1,93,123

Signals: Rs 2,04,367

Dark: Rs 2,11,465

Chrome: Rs 2,51,118