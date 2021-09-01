Rubina Dilaik’s debut film ‘Ardh’ begins shoot, see first poster

Actress Rubina Dilaik has begun shooting for her first Bollywood feature, ‘Ardh.’ Directed by Palash Muchhal, the film, is about a struggling performer in Mumbai. The actress shared the news on Instagram, along with the film’s first-look poster.

Sharing the poster on Tuesday, Rubina wrote: ‘New Beginnings #ardh @palash_muchhal @hitentejwani @rajpalofficial.’

Rajpal Yadav, Hiten Tejwani, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also play key parts in Ardh. Palash Muchhal, when asked about the film, stated: ‘Ardh is about the struggle of an actor in a city like Mumbai. The film will showcase the experiences of my 15-year journey.’

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik is currently working on the television series ‘Shakti – Astitve Ke Ehsaas Ki.’ Her new music video ‘Bheeg Jaunga,’ opposite Stebin Ben was recently released on YouTube. Earlier, the actress and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, were seen in the music video ‘Tumse Pyaar Hai.’