Sherlyn Chopra urges Shilpa Shetty to ‘accept her mistakes,’ show sympathy towards ‘helpless girls’

Actress Sherlyn Chopra shared another video talking about businessman Raj Kundra’s detention in a pornography case. In a video that has gone viral on the internet, the actress asked Kundra’s wife Shilpa Shetty to accept her mistake and show sympathy to the female victims.

Sharing the video on her Twitter handle, Sherlyn Chopra wrote in Hindi, which read: ‘Hi Shilpa Didi! I request you to show some sympathy towards the victim girls. No one becomes smaller by admitting their mistakes.’

Chopra questioned Shetty about her comments during the Super Dancer Chapter 4 show in the two-minute video, saying, ‘You expressed that you bow down to all those women who bravely face all the challenges of life, does that also include those helpless victims who courageously recorded their statements at different police stations?’

The actress further said, ‘These days whenever I post anything on social media, your followers troll me saying that my pictures are photoshopped. But let me tell you that all the investigating agencies of the country are much educated than you, me and your followers. They know how to get into the details. Also, a few days ago I read your post about faith, which made me feel very good. I feel that belief is such a powerful force that it can spread the light even in the most hopeless situations. I request you, that being a female, please show some sympathy towards all those helpless girls, who have been urging for justice. They have complete faith in the law of the land.’

Sherlyn Chopra had already given a statement to the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Property Cell. Sherlyn said in her complaint that Raj Kundra began kissing her, overriding her resistance in early 2019. According to reports, the businessman arrived at her home after an argument over a text message. She also stated that she did not want to date a married man or mix business and pleasure. Kundra responded by saying that their marriage was complicated and that he was anxious most of the time at home.

Sherlyn Chopra’s bid for pre-arrest bail was denied by a court last month. Chopra had stated in her plea that she expected to be arrested in connection with the case filed under IPC sections 292, 293 (selling of obscene content), as well as applicable laws of the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.