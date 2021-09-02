73 school students kidnapped by gunmen

Abuja: Gunmen attacked Government Day Secondary School in Kaya in northwestern Nigeria and kidnapped 73 students. The security forces launched a rescue operation to free the students.

Since December, around 1000 students were kidnapped from schools in northern Nigeria. These gunmen, locally called bandits, have been operating in northwestern Nigeria for a long time. Most of the gunmen are believed to be young men from the Fulani ethnic group who had traditionally worked as nomadic cattle herders before turning to the profitable crime of abducting children for ransom.

The gunmen have demanded large ransom payments from parents, and while most pupils ultimately have been released, some have died or been killed in captivity. A week ago, three other hostage groups were freed when large ransom payments were reportedly made.