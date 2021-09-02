Body of BJP MP Sushil Modi’s ex-driver found

The body of a 40-year-old man, who worked as a driver for Bihar’s former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi till a few days ago, was found in a pond in a village near Fatuha in Patna on Wednesday, police said.

According to police sources, Locals observed the body floating in a pond in Macharia village and reported it to the police station. ‘A police team from Fatuha arrived with a diver and fished out the body from the pond,’ they said.

One of the villagers, Gaurakh Chouhdary, identified the body as that of his son-in-law Rajesh Kumar Choudhary aka Guddu, a resident of Kankarbagh in Patna. Guddu came to their residence on Monday, he said, but then vanished the next day. ‘We searched for him everywhere but failed to trace him. We were still searching for him and so did not lodge a missing case,’ Chouhdary said.

The SHO of Fatuha police station, Manoj Kumar Singh said, ‘It seems he drowned as there is no mark of injuries on his body. The actual cause of death will be clear only after the autopsy. The man had left his job with former deputy chief minister a few days back.’