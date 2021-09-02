Businessman seeks FIR against Kundra, Shilpa Shetty in alleged fraud and cheating case

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is in hot water after her husband, Raj Kundra, was detained in a purported pornography case. Shilpa and her husband Raj have been accused of cheating in a new twist of events. A Delhi-based businessman has filed an FIR against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty, accusing them of cheating and suspected embezzlement of Rs 41 lakh at Delhi Rohini Court. Lawyers for the complainant in the case told the court that the accused persuaded the complainant to invest Rs 41,33,782 in order to misappropriate the funds and use them for personal advantage as well as unlawful activities.

The lawyers also argued that the accused’s entire objective is obvious from their actions, in which they tricked and defrauded the complainant. According to the businessman who filed the case against the actress, her husband, and others during one of the IPL seasons, the accused Umesh Goenka invited him to watch a Rajasthan Royals cricket match in Jaipur, where he boasted about their company Viaan Industries Ltd’s future plans in order to persuade him to invest in it. The complainant also claimed that he met Raj Kundra in a hotel in 2018 and as a result, he poured a total of Rs 41,33,782 into the Viaan firm.

However, the businessman has claimed that despite pledges and decreasing Viaan stock prices, he has not received any profits. The complainant has now requested that the Delhi Court issue summonses to the defendants and punish them in accordance with the law. Meanwhile, Raj Kundra remains in judicial prison after being detained on July 19 for allegedly producing adult video and streaming it through an OTT network.