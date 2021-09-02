Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood film to be made on a budget of $75 million: Reports

Deepika Padukone unveiled her second Hollywood project on Tuesday, an untitled cross-cultural love story, to be produced by the actress with STX Films and Temple Hill. It’s being billed as a romantic comedy set in New York and India, similar to Crazy Rich Asians. Now, we’ve learned that the picture will be made on a $75 million budget.

A source close to the development revealed that ‘the team wants to make a visually appealing cross-cultural romantic comedy and are planning to shoot at virgin locations in parts of New York and India. Padukone aside, they are in conversations with some top actors from the West to come on board the project. The rest of the cast, director and shooting timelines will be revealed in the months to follow, however, the studio has estimated the budget of this cross-cultural tale to be in the range of $75 million that in INR, the budget comes in the range of Rs 550 crore.’

If everything goes according to plan, the film will be released next year. Deepika’s upcoming projects include director Shakun Batra’s untitled domestic noir, the espionage thriller ‘Pathan,’ in which she reunites with Shah Rukh Khan, the slice-of-life comedy ‘The Intern,’ co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, and the aerial action thriller ‘Fighter,’ in which she stars alongside Hrithik Roshan for the first time.