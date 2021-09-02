Expo 2020 Dubai: Dubai based airlines offers free pass for passengers

Dubai: Dubai based budget air carrier, Flydubai will provide its passengers a complimentary one-day ticket for Expo 2020 Dubai. The airline announced that passengers who book and fly with the airline between September 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, will be eligible for a complimentary ticket. The ticket holder can visit the six-month-long mega exhibition on any day they like.

Earlier, national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates had also announced complimentary day passes to passengers. Passengers who fly with Emirates to Dubai between October 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, will get one pass for each person for Expo 2020. Passengers, who are flying through Dubai too can avail the opportunity, if their connection in Dubai is more than six hours.

Expo 2020 Dubai tickets went on sale worldwide on July 18, ahead of the opening of the six-month-long mega event on October 1, 2021. Categorized into three tiers, one-day tickets are priced at Dh 95,multi-day tickets, offering unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days, are priced at Dh195 and season passes, with unlimited entry for the entire six months of Expo 2020, are priced at Dh 495.