Gulf country announces new deadline for ban on entry to offices

Muscat: Only employees who has received at least a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed to enter offices in Oman from next month. Oman government has extended the deadline for this to September 30. Also, after October 14, customers and visitors with only a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine will not be allowed to enter government and private sector facilities.

‘The last day for employees working in government units and private sector facilities who have been vaccinated with only a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine to enter the facilities has been extended until September 30. For customers and visitors who are vaccinated with a single dose to enter government units and private sector facilities and for public transport users, the deadline is extended until October 14, 2021’, said a notification issued by the Oman government Communication Center.