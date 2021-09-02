Hyundai launches i20 N in India: know more about prices and features

Mumbai: Hyundai on Thursday launched i20 N Line in India. The new car comes in 4 monotone colour options- Thunder blue, Fiery red, Titan grey and Polar white. The company is also offering 2 Dual Tone colour options – Thunder blue with Phantom black roof and Fiery red with Phantom black roof.

Hyundai i20 N Line is powered with a 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol engine. The engine is capable of producing 88.3 kW (120 PS) / 6000 r/min of maximum power and 172 Nm (17.5 kgm) / 1500 – 4000 r/min of maximum torque. i20 N Line is capable of achieving a superlative 0 – 100 Kmph acceleration time of 9.9 seconds. The company claims that the new car will provide a mileage of 20 kmpl. The engine is mated with a 7-Speed dual clutch transmission (DCT) or a 6-Speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT).

Safety features include 6 airbags, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), rear-view parking camera, automatic headlamps, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSC), hill assist control (HAC) and more.

Hyundai i20 N Line is priced at:

Hyundai i20 N6 (iMT): RS 9,84,100

Hyundai i20 N8 (iMT): Rs 10,87,100

Hyundai i20 N8 (DCT): Rs 11,75,500