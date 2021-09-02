Man cheated of Rs 28 lakhs by fraudsters in Pune

A group of fraudsters posing as representatives from a Japanese pharmaceutical business deceived a 39-year-old man for a total of 28 lakhs in internet fraud. The complainant works at a private firm in Pimpri.

One of the accused, named Dr. Toichi Takino, solicited him through a social media application with a job offer as a procurement officer for a Japanese pharmaceutical business in India. The accused promised him a position as a researcher and executive director for discovery and research at a pharmaceutical firm in Osaka, Japan. The complainant accepted the job offer and emailed the accused at the address supplied.

The individual urged the complainant to mediate a transaction with an Indian corporation situated in Shillong, Meghalaya to purchase a mineral called xanthoconite after the complainant accepted to work for the accused. He told the complainant that the pharma company planned to do business with the Meghalaya-based company for $40.5 million.

The complainant was asked to invest Rs 27,99,636 for three weeks in June this year under the pretence of various charges and with the promise of 7% profits. Between June 3 and June 23, the man was contacted through messaging by the first accused, one female and another person who described himself as a British national. One of the two banks to which he moved the funds is a nationalised bank, while the other is a private one.

A case was filed at Pimpri police station under Sections 419 (personation), 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention) and 507 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Sections 66, 66 (C) and 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act. The case is being investigated by police inspector B Naikawade.