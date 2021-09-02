‘Naseeruddin Shah’ is dissatisfied with the euphoria towards Indian Muslims following the Taliban’s victory

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah expressed his displeasure over the exuberance among some Indian Muslims after the Taliban captured power in Afghanistan. ‘Celebrating’ the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan, he delivered a strong message to Indian Muslims.

Shah criticised those who have welcomed the revival of Taliban rule in Afghanistan in a video clip recorded in Urdu. ‘While the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan is a cause for concern for the entire world, a section of Indian Muslims celebrating barbarians is just as dangerous,’ he said. ‘Indian Muslims should ask themselves whether they want ‘a reformed, modern Islam’ or ‘the barbaric values’ of the past. Mirza Ghalib once said that, as an Indian Muslim, I have an informal relationship with my God. Political religion is not necessary,’ Shah asserted.

With a career spanning 46 years, Naseeruddin Shah is a Multiple National Award-winning actor known for his contribution to both mainstream and parallel cinema, as well as memorable television, and theatre work. The credits of his storied filmography include titles like Nishant, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Mirch Masala, Ijaazat, Masoom, Karma, Vishwatma, Mohra, Sarfarosh, The Dirty Picture, Krrish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, among others. The National School of Drama (NSD) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) alumnus is currently starring in the 2020 drama ‘Mee Raqsam’ and in the critically acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series ‘Bandish Bandits’.