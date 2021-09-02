Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends at record-high

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices settled at all-time high. BSE Sensex ended at record high of 57,852.54, higher by 514 points. NSE Nifty surged 158 points to close at an all-time high of 17,234.

13 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,982 shares were advancing while 1,206 ended lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, HDFC Life, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Shree Cements, Cipla, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India, Britannia Industries, SBI Life, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Wipro, JSW Steel and Titan. The top losers in the market were Mahindra & Mahindra, ONGC, Bajaj Auto, Divi’s Labs, Tata Motors, Indian Oil, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.