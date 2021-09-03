6 years long legal battle won; Kapaleeshwarar temple replevins property worth Rs 2 crore

Chennai: Kapaleeshwarar temple in Chennai retrieves its property after 6 years’ long legal battle. A 1,344sqft property worth around Rs 2 crore, belonging to Mylapore Arulmigu Kapaleeshwarar Temple, was retrieved from a tenant who had rented the property, but defaulted on paying the rent due.

The temple authorities claimed in an official statement that the building property was rented out to Gopal Iyer, whose next of kin had been living in the building after his demise. Since there was a rent due of Rs 1.83 lakh, the temple had intimated the tenant to vacate and hand over the property on March 11, 2015. However, the tenant was not ready to pay the rent due or to hand over the property.

Therefore, as per the statement, the temple authorities approached the court and filed a case on April 23, 2015, against G Ramakrishnan, next of kin to Gopal Iyer. The temple retrieved the property on Thursday, for which a rent of Rs 8.2 lakh was due, after the legal battle.