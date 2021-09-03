8 year old raped to death; culprit sentenced to death in UP

Lucknow: A Special Court on Friday sentenced a culprit to death for murdering an eight-year-old girl after sexual assault in Uttar Pradesh. Justice was served in this case, a year after the murder, which took place in Bulandshahr district. The special judge registered cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the culprit was imposed with a fine of Rs one lakh.

The incident took place on August 4 last year, when culprit Ashok followed the girl who had gone to pick berries in field. He lured her to a field, raped her, and then strangled to death. The girl’s body was recovered from the sugarcane field and subsequent post-mortem confirmed rape, and accused was arrested.