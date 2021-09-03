Cashew: 10 less known health benefits of this nut

From desserts to kurmas, payasam to curries, cashews have become an essential ingredient in Indian dishes. This Brazilian native plant is well known for its dried nuts, and is used to add flavour to cuisine. Often available round the year, the nut has a great shelf life if stored properly.

Though cashews are extremely popular, their health benefits are hardly known. A considerable amount of cashews in your diet can provide you with many health benefits. Rich in protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants such as polyphenols, these are some of the major health benefits of cashew nuts:-

1. CONTROLS DIABETES: Cashew nuts are rich in Protein and healthy monounsaturated fats that have a low glycaemic index and controls our blood sugar levels.

2. PREVENTS BLOOD DISEASES: The consumption of cashews on a regular basis and in a limited manner may help in avoiding blood diseases. They are rich in copper, which plays an important role in the elimination of free radicals from the body.

3. PREVENTS CANCER: These nuts contain copper and proanthocyanidins flavonoids that stops the tumor cells from growing and reduces the risk of cancer.

4. SUPPORTS HEART HEALTH: Rich in monosaturated fats and polyunsaturated fats, it helps to improve blood lipid levels and boost heart functioning.

5. SUPPORTS WEIGHT MANAGEMENT: Contains good fats and low in carbs that helps for the growth of good cholesterol and reduction of the bad cholesterol thus beneficial for proper weight management.

6. GOOD FOR HAIR: They are rich in source of copper, zinc and iron that enhances proper blood circulation in the scalp and prevents premature graying of hair.

8. SUPPORTS BONE HEALTH: They are a good source of magnesium, copper, zinc and phosphorus which help in building strong bones

9. GOOD FOR EYES: These nuts contain lutein antioxidant that ensures healthy eyesight and protect our eyes from getting damaged.

10. GOOD FOR SKIN: Derived from the cashew seeds, cashew oil does wonders for your skin. Cashew nut oil is rich in selenium, zinc, magnesium, iron and phosphorus. Also, they are great sources of phytochemicals, proteins and antioxidants.

Not just the nut, the mostly unknown fruit of cashew also has high health benefits. Despite the nuts’ dietary praise, their apples remain mostly out of the spotlight. The cashew apple—or the plump part of the cashew fruit, connected to the cashew nut—looks like a mini pear fruit. Cashew apples are also high in a compound called tannins, just like coffee, tea, and red wine. They are responsible for giving these foods a somewhat bitter and astringent taste and are also associated with numerous health benefits, like fighting inflammation, protecting brain health, and supporting healthy blood sugar levels.