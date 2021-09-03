Bihar BJP chief diagnosed with rare disease, condition stable

Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal, head of Bihar BJP unit, has been diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS), a rare ailment that causes rashes, blisters and peeling of the skin, is receiving treatment at Patna’s AIIMS.

Dr. Jaiswal revealed the news on Facebook on Thursday, urging his followers not to visit him for at least the next week since his low immunity could lead to infection. ‘The disease is an outcome of a medicine reaction. Dr Jaiswal, who was admitted on August 30, is stable and is recuperating fast in one of our private wards. He is likely to be discharged tomorrow evening,” said Dr CM Singh, medical superintendent, AIIMS-Patna.

According to doctors at the AIIMS, a medication for gout, a kind of arthritis marked by intense pain, redness and tenderness in joints, had responded in Dr. Jaiswal’s instance, resulting in SJS. The condition is usually caused by a response to certain medications.

‘Dr Jaiswal was running a fever, with skin rashes. We proceeded systematically and eliminated the possibility of dengue and chikungunya before finally concluding that he was suffering from SJS. Soon after, we began the treatment and his condition began to improve,’ a doctor at AIIMS said.