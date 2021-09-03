Chapaakk Co-star in trouble: Deepika Padukone donates 15 lakhs for acid attack survivor’s treatment

Mumbai: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has come forward to help her co-star in ‘Chapaak’ for kidney transplant and treatment. She donated Rs 15 lakh for Bala Prajapati, who is a acid-attack survivor.

A video of Bala from the hospital has also been posted online. In the video, Bala is seen pleading for help for her treatment. She donated the sum to Chhanv Foundation, which started the online crowdsourcing drive to collect the donations. Ashish Kumar from Chhanv Foundation said that after learning about Bala’s condition, the actress herself came forward and donated 15 lakhs through2 different transactions.

The estimated cost of the kidney transplant was around 16 lakh in total, of which Deepika donated almost 90% for the treatment. Apart from this, other people are also coming forward to help Bala, who is also a social worker.