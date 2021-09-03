Dengue outbreak in UP snatches 67 lives, CMO removed, 3 doctors suspended

Death toll due to dengue fever in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh took a steep rise to 67, making the situation critical. Similar cases have been reported in nearby districts of Mathura, Etah and Mainpuri. The district administration suspended three doctors, including a public health expert, on charges of negligence, following the removal of the chief medical officer of the district.

The suspended doctors were the medical officer-in-charge of a primary health centre, Dr Girish Srivastava; medical officer-in-charge Dr Saurabh Prakash; and public health expert Dr Ruchi Yadav. Amidst the rising death toll, district magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh also warned doctors of strict action for any negligence in treatment in ailing people.

As per official reports, the district began to report cases of viral fever post Rakshabandhan celebrations last week. A team of 15 doctors arrived in Firozabad from Lucknow, and held a meeting with officials of the district administration and the health department. It also conducted tests in the affected areas of the district. ‘The death of children will be probed by a team from King George’s Medical University in Lucknow and a surveillance team so that the reasons can be ascertained,’ Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commented after visiting some dengue patients in the district on Monday.