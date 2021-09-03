Emirates Airlines extends flight suspension to this country

Dubai: Emirates Airlines announced the extension of suspension of Nigeria flights until September 19. The national air carrier of Dubai announced this in reply to a query by a passenger on its social media page.

‘Our flights from Lagos are further suspended until 19th September. We’re in the process of updating our website with this information. Thanks’, said the airline.

Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai, the airline said, adding that affected flight bookings have been cancelled.

The airline urged all passengers to check its website for latest updates and flight availability