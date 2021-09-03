New Covid-19 safety rules announced in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Ministry of Interior in Saudi Arabia announced new three Covid-19 safety rules in the country. The new rules must be followed by all commercial establishments in the country. The new rules are aimed at limiting the size of gatherings.

As per the new rules, unvaccinated people must not be allowed to enter the premises of the establishments. Also, all establishments must properly use the gathering permits to control the capacity of shops, malls or other public locations with a capacity of more than 100 people. They must also control the number of people inside the premises.

The supervising authorities in the country will have the power to close establishments violating safety rules for up to six months.