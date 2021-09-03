SC puts interim stay on Kerala’s decision to hold class 11 exams physically

New Delhi: The Kerala government’s decision to hold physical exams for Class XI from September 6 has been temporarily stayed by the Supreme Court. Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the apex court has issued this decision. The next hearing will take place on September 13.

The Supreme Court expressed concern regarding the growing number of COVID cases in the state. In response to the continuing rise in virus cases in Kerala, the court said that the situation is alarming. The court ruling said that children of tender age should not be exposed to risk as there are 35,000 cases reported daily from the state.

The judgement was penned by a bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Hrishikesh Roy, and Justice CT Ravikumar. ‘I have been Chief Justice of Kerala and I can say Kerala has one of the best medical infrastructures in the country. Despite that, Kerala has not been able to contain Covid cases,’ Judge Hrishikesh Roy told NDTV.

Kerala, where the first coronavirus infection was reported in early 2020, reported 32,097 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours with 188 deaths, raising the country’s total infection count to 41,22,133 and the death toll to 21,149. Kerala reported over 30,000 Coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day. The state alone makes for more than 70% of the COVID cases in the country.

Earlier this week, the Union Health Ministry said that Kerala needed to step up its efforts to reduce COVID cases, and called for a ‘smart and strategic lockdown’. In addition, the Health Ministry warned that it could now spread to neighbouring states if it did not take effective steps. Karnataka has already said that travellers from Kerala must provide a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of their return, regardless of vaccination status.