Stock Market: Benchmark indices settles at record high for second day in a row

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended at all-time the second day in a row. The surge in the Reliance Industries shares contributed 280 points towards the Sensex. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries crossed Rs 15 lakh crore. The total market capitalization of shares listed in Bombay Stock Exchange (BXE) crossed Rs 254 lakh crore.

BSE Sensex settled at 58,129.95, higher by 277 points. NSE Nifty ended at record high of 17,234, up by 89 points. 10 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,726 shares ended higher while 1,474 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers on the market were Reliance Industries, ONGC, Coal India, Titan, Indian Oil, Hero MotoCorp, Bharat Petroleum, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Asian Paints and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The top losers in the market were HDFC Life, Cipla, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Tata Consumer Products, Axis Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra.