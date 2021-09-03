‘Taliban and the people of Afghanistan are happy’: Congress MLA praises Taliban

Ranchi: Jharkhand Congress MLA Irfan Ansari ignited controversy by praising Taliban terrorists. The Congress MLA said that people are happy in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of American and British forces.

‘American forces are committing atrocities in Afghanistan. They harass mothers, sisters and children. The fight is against it. The truth is something else there. Taliban and the people of Afghanistan are happy’, said Ansari.

‘Wherever British and American forces go, they commit atrocities on people. There must be peace in Afghanistan because US troops have left and British forces have been chased away. We don’t have to do anything with what is happening in Afghanistan/Pakistan’, he further added.

‘I am an Indian. What do I have to do with the Taliban or Afghanistan? I have been seeing in the media that American forces have been withdrawn from Afghanistan. The British forces have been chased away. Wherever American and British forces go, they only commit atrocities, that too to an unimaginable extent. I believe now that the American and British forces are gone, there must be peace in Afghanistan,’ Ansari added.