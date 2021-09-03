UAE based airlines issues new advisory for passengers

Dubai: Air carriers based in Dubai – Emirates and flydubai- has announced new travel advisory for passengers from Ethiopia. The new travel rules will come into effect from September 4.

As per the new rules, all passengers coming from Ethiopia must present a printed copy of a negative Covid-19 PCR test result with a QR code in English or Arabic from a test taken in the country of departure by an approved health service no more than 48 hours prior to the departure of their inbound flight to Dubai. They must also undergo a a rapid PCR test (based on molecular diagnostic testing intended for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid for SARS-COV-2 viral RNA) at the departure airport within six hours of boarding the flight. After arriving in Dubai, they must also carry out a PCR test.

Only children under the age of 12 passengers with moderate to severe disabilities are exempted from testing.