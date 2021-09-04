After 12 years of being ‘missing ‘, Jharkhand woman rescued from Nepal

A woman from Jharkhand was rescued from Nepal on Saturday, 12 years after she had gone missing in Uttar Pradesh and has now been returned to her home state. Aitbariya’s family members, who had abandoned all hopes of seeing her again, are now eagerly awaiting her return from New Delhi where she arrived on Friday.

A tweet from someone in Nepal saying she was staying at an ashram in Kathmandu has set the wheels in motion, and an official of the Jharkhand government has been dispatched to bring her home. On Sunday, she will take a train from Delhi to Ranchi. ‘Aitbariya, who is now 32, went to Uttar Pradesh with her father to work at a brick kiln. From there, she went missing. It happened about 12 years ago. A case was filed in the Gorakhpur police station in UP. However, Aitbariya was nowhere to be found,’ the Jharkhand government statement said.

Atbariya lives in Masmona village, under the jurisdiction of the Bhandara police station in Lohardaga. According to details, she was taken from UP to Haryana and then to Nepal. Earlier this year, the Jharkhand government rescued a septuagenarian, identified as Fucha Mahli, who had worked for 35 years as virtual bonded labor in the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

‘Our government is committed to saving every child. We have suffered enough with this menace, but not anymore. If the case is related to trafficking, I warn traffickers to stay away from our state otherwise, they will be dealt with the strictest action,’ Chief Minister Soren said. A tweet by a Nepalese person revealed that she was staying at an ashram in Nepal and the state government took immediate action to bring her back.

A tweet from Minister Champai Soren was brought to the attention of the Jharkhand State Migration Control Room, which released a strict order to deal with the issue with utmost priority. State officials worked with the embassies of Nepal and India to ensure her safe return, the statement said, adding after video conferencing with her mother and elder sister, it was confirmed that she was the daughter of Late Birsa Oraon. She lost her father, while her mother and other family members no longer expected her to return home. The Lohardaga district administration was instructed to arrange for her return from Delhi to Lohardaga after making all arrangements.

District officials have gone to Delhi with Aitbarya’s sister and brother-in-law. On Sunday, they will take a train to Ranchi. Her elder sister said, ‘We have lost all hope that she will return. She was lost in UP. We have not been able to contact her since then. Our previous attempts to seek help had failed as well. Government officials contacted my mother a few days ago and told her about my sister. Thanks to Hemant Soren Ji, an officer from the government who took us to Delhi. Without the government’s support, the family reunion would not have been possible’. Lohardaga Deputy Commissioner Dilip Kumar Toppo said, on the directions of the chief minister, the State Migration Control Room contacted the district administration with information about the family.

As a result of the identification process, the elder sister of Aitbariya, along with her brother-in-law, was sent to a Labour office in Delhi, along with the superintendent of labour. ‘The rescued Kumari Aitbariya has been administered both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. As a precaution, we will conduct COVID-19 tests for her and her family. A variety of government-run benefits will also be provided. In regard to her house condition, I’ve requested a report from the BDO. We will provide her with a house and ration card if needed,’ Toppo said.