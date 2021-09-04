Bhagavad Gita and Chanakya’s Arthashastra might be incorporated into the training of India’s military

Using insights from ancient Indian texts such as Kautilya’s Arthashastra and Bhagavat Gita to enhance the current curriculum of military training was the recommendation of a recent study conducted by the College of Defence Management (CDM). There was also a suggestion to set up an ‘Indian Culture Study Forum’ and a dedicated faculty to study this possibility.

CDM, located in Secunderabad, is the premier tri-service military training institution where senior officers of the Army, Navy, and Indian Air Force are trained and prepared for higher levels of defense management. Integrated Defence Staff sponsored the project titled ‘Attributes of Ancient Indian Culture and Warfare Techniques and their incorporation in present day strategic thinking and training’.

According to defense sources, the project aims to explore select ancient texts related to strategic thinking and leadership in the Indian Armed Forces and develop a roadmap for adopting their ideas and practices that are relevant in current times. A top military source said it may relate to statecraft, diplomatic relations and military diplomacy. Recently, there has been a renewed government push to ‘Indianize’ the Indian military. In March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought greater indigenization throughout the national security apparatus, such as by procuring military equipment and conceiving doctrine and customs pertaining to the Armed Forces.

During the three-day conference, there were two sessions on the Indianization of traditions and culture in the Armed Forces. It has been reported that the defence services have subsequently been working on introducing indigenous military band tunes, changing some pre-independence era battle honors and emphasizing Indian war heroes and indigenous works in strategic studies. The Army War College, Mhow, had also published a combat paper in 2016 that used instances from the Mahabharata and Arthashastra to show that the strategic thinking and art of war found in the texts are also pertinent to today’s world.

Based on sources, the CDM study compared ancient Indian texts such as Arthashastra and the Bhagavat Gita with contemporary concepts such as strategic thinking, leadership, statecraft and warfare. For instance, it calls Kautilya’s Arthashashtra a ‘treasure trove’ for the Armed Forces and states that it is relevant in the current context and contains lessons for a foot soldier to a general officer in the Armed Forces.

With regards to leadership, warfare, and strategic thinking, the three texts mentioned are relevant in the current setting. As recommended by the study, Indian Culture Study Forums should be established in the same way Pakistani and Chinese ones are established. An Indian Culture Club should be established, offering access to ancient Indian texts and an online repository and organizing panel discussions and guest lectures related to them.

Moreover, it recommended that there be a dedicated faculty headed by Commandant CDM, which would conduct research on ancient Indian texts and culture. As part of the program, it was recommended that two years be dedicated to studying ancient Indian texts, such as Manusmriti, Nitisara and the Mahabharata, as well as organising workshops and annual seminars on the ancient Indian culture.

According to the report, the long-term objective of CDM should be to become the Centre for Excellence in Indian Cultural Studies. Furthermore, the paper suggests religious teachers in the Armed Forces be involved in the study of ancient texts and draw out relevant lessons for the Armed Forces from them. Using ‘an institutionalized framework,’ the study suggests that these ancient Indian texts be incorporated into the educational program of military institutions.