Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins 12million UAE dirham

Abu Dhabi: Fortune has once again blissed an Indian expat. Abu Thahir Mohammed, an Indian expat living in Ras Al Khaimah has won 12 million UAE dirham in the Big Ticket Abu Dhbai raffle draw. Abu Tahir Mohammed, who works in a shipping company as an operations coordinator had purchased the ticket number 027700 on August 30 with four of his colleagues and will be share the prize money.

Another Indian expat, Nina Mohammad Rafiq won the second prize of 1 million UAE dirham while Sajith Kumar PV and Haran Joshi won 100,000 as third and 80,000 as fourth prizes respectively.

The Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle draw – formerly known as the Abu Dhabi Duty Free raffle – .was launched in 1992 and the draw is held on the third of every month in Abu Dhabi. The raffle draw guarantees cash prizes that vary from month to month with a biggest jackpot of 20 million dirham.